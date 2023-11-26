Ex-Mumbai top cop, now BJP MP, says 26/11 exposed UPA govt's weakness

New Delhi, Nov 26 Retired IPS officer and BJP MP Satyapal Singh, who was Police Commissioner of Mumbai prior to joining the politics, has termed the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack as a failure of the then UPA government and security agencies.

Singh, also former Union Minister, told IANS that the 2008 Mumbai attack was a huge failure of the then Central and state governments as well as the security agencies that were not even aware of it.

He said that unfortunately, Congress and UPA “completely failed” in providing security to the common people. “During that period (UPA rule), there used to be frequent terrorist attacks and bomb blasts in different cities of the country, but after Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, the whole scenario changed,” Singh said.

Citing the work done on a “war footing” by the Modi government for the modernisation of security agencies, state police and intelligence agencies, Singh said: “Today our security agencies have become stronger and more capable than before.”

He claimed that the internal and external security of the country has strengthened after Prime Minister Modi came to power in 2014.

The Modi government has the political will to enter into the homes or camps of terrorists, he said, adding that almost the entire country, except Kashmir where some incidents are still happening, is “completely free” from terror incidents today.

Singh further said that statistics show that the back of terrorism has been broken in the country. “Naxalite violence within the country has also reduced by almost 80 per cent and today, except Kashmir, entire India is almost safe from terror attacks.”

However, he added that in Kashmir too, the incidents of stone pelting have also reduced. “Some terror incidents are still happening in Kashmir but the common man there is feeling safe now.”

Singh claimed that there has been a significant reduction in the incidents of civilian casualties. “There are certainly some attacks on security forces but it is also a fact that the security situation in Kashmir has improved a lot,” he said.

Responding to a question about those responsible for the 26/11 terror attacks not being punished yet, Singh said: “Ever since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, international pressure on Pakistan regarding terrorism has increased. After the surgical strikes, the number of terrorists’ training camps inside Pakistan or in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir has also decreased. Today Pakistan is under a lot of pressure.”

“As long as Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of this country, terrorists cannot even think of carrying out a 26/11 like attack in India, but despite this, India will have to remain alert, and cautious as terrorism has become a global problem today,” he added.

