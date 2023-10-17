Ex-Navy steward held in Delhi after 19 years, faked his death to evade arrest in murder case

New Delhi, Oct 17 An ex-Navy employee, who was wanted in the 2004 Delhi murder case and had even faked his death in Jodhpur the same year, was arrested after 19 years by the Crime Branch, an officer said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Balesh Kumar (63), a permanent resident of district Panipat, Haryana, was also wanted in a night burglary case registered at Tilak Marg police station.

Police said that Kumar had joined the Indian Navy in 1981 as a Steward and served till 1996. After retirement, he started residing at Santosh Park, Uttam Nagar with his family.

According to police, specific input was received that wanted criminal Balesh is currently residing in Najafgarh area after changing his identity to Aman Singh.

“The team laid a trap and successfully apprehended Balesh,” said Special Commissioner of Police (crime), Ravindra Singh Yadav.

During investigation, Balesh Kumar was interrogated to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death/killing, the beneficiaries involved, and his associates.

“His pension form details from the concerned authorities were obtained, which revealed that Balesh Kumar's wife was receiving his pension benefits,” said the Special CP.

Investigation further revealed that on May 1, 2004, Balesh himself set fire to his truck in Jodhpur (Rajasthan), resulting into death of two individuals, out of which one was identified as Balesh, whereas, the identity of the second remained unidentified.

“In the light of the fact that accused Balesh is still alive, a report in this regard was shared with the Station House Officer, Dandiyawar police station in Jodhpur, requesting to re-open the matter and proceed with further appropriate legal action,” said the officer.

In 2004, Dandiyawar police station had only carried out inquest proceedings under section 174 Cr.P.C. and no criminal case was registered.

Interrogation of Balesh revealed that the two men killed in the truck were labourers, that he had hired from Transport Centre, Samaypur Badli, Delhi.

“These two labourers were Manoj and Mukesh (both residents of Bihar), though he could not reveal anything further about their addresses or families,” said the official.

Investigation transpired that on some minor issues, under the influence of alcohol, Balesh along with his brother Sunder Lal, had murdered one Rajesh aka Khushiram at Samaypur Badli and disposed of dead body in Bawana area.

During the investigation, his brother Sunder Lal was arrested whereas in furtherance of the conspiracy, a death certificate was filed in relation to the death of accused Balesh.

“After declaring himself dead in the fire incident of Jodhpur, Balesh further fabricated his new identity as Aman Singh and got prepared identity documents like Aadhaar Card, Pan Card and Driving Licence issued from various authorities. With the help of these documents, he opened a bank account,” the officer added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor