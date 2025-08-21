Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik discharged from hospital

Bhubaneswar, Aug 21 Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, was discharged from the private hospital in Bhubaneswar and returned to his residence here.

He was discharged late Wednesday evening and, while heading towards his residence, 'Naveen Nivas', he said, “I want to thank the people of Odisha for their prayers and good wishes for my health and, of course, to the hospital for having taken such good care of me.”

Notably, LoP Patnaik was admitted to the private hospital in Bhubaneswar after he reportedly fell ill due to dehydration on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Patnaik and enquired about his health condition.

The PN had also wished him a speedy recovery. The Prime Minister also suggested that Patnaik take a rest for some time. He also requested the former Chief Minister to come to New Delhi soon after recovering fully to meet him.

Expressing his gratitude, Patnaik wrote on his X handle, “Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiJi for calling to inquire about my health and wishing speedy recovery.”

He also thanked Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Biswabhushan Harichandan for calling to inquire about his health.

“Thank you, @INCOdisha President Shri @BhaktaCharanDas Ji, Law Minister of #Odisha Shri @PrithivirajBJP Ji and Health Minister Shri @MahalingMukesh Ji for visiting me at the hospital,” Patnaik added.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and other senior leaders across party lines also wished him a speedy recovery and good health.

Following the directions of CM Majhi, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, and Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan had visited the hospital and enquired about the health condition of the BJD supremo.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Bhakta Charan Das also met him in the hospital.

It is pertinent here to mention that Patnaik underwent spinal surgery for cervical arthritis on June 22 in Mumbai. He was discharged from the hospital after recovery and returned to Odisha on July 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor