Ex-PM Deve Gowda condemns church attacks, says India belongs to people of all religions

Bengaluru, Dec 26 Condemning the attacks on churches reported from various cities across the country, former Prime Minister and JD-S Rajya Sabha member H.D. Deve Gowda on Friday said that such incidents were highly condemnable and stressed that India belongs to people of all religions.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Deve Gowda said: "Yesterday’s attacks on churches in various cities across the country are highly condemnable acts. All of us must strongly condemn them.”

“This country belongs not only to Hindus and Muslims, but to people of all religions. Strict action must be taken against those involved in such incidents. There is no question of which state has seen more attacks or fewer attacks. Whichever state it may be, action must be taken against those who attack churches,” he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to a church, Deve Gowda said: “Yesterday, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a church and offered prayers. The respective state governments must take action, and the Prime Minister should pay attention to this issue.”

Commenting on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s 'AHINDA' convention scheduled for January 25, Deve Gowda said the Congress party president had already made a statement on the matter, while “we are holding our convention in Hassan on January 23”.

He said defining ‘AHINDA’ was difficult and questioned who provided reservations to women and Muslims, and who introduced reservations for the Nayaka community.

“I will not say that I identified Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and helped his political career. Let him speak. He can speak as harshly as he wants about me,” Deve Gowda said. It may be noted that Siddaramaiah was once a close associate of Deve Gowda before quitting the JD-S and joining the Congress.

He recalled visiting Siddaramaiah after the death of his son and noted that Siddaramaiah’s second son is a doctor and is active in politics.

“When Siddaramaiah asked me how long I would continue working at this age, I replied that after all of you have left, someone has to save this party,” he said.

Deve Gowda recalled that during Siddaramaiah’s first tenure as Chief Minister, it took him nearly a year to decide whether to contest the Assembly elections from Kolar or Badami. “If an AHINDA leader could not find even one constituency despite so much discussion, how much debate went on?” he asked.

It may be recalled that after his first stint as Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah lost the election from the Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency, which he had traditionally represented, and won from Badami in north Karnataka by a narrow margin in 2018.

“If you were truly an AHINDA leader, you could have contested from anywhere. Ultimately, you had to choose your own son’s Varuna constituency in the 2023 Assembly polls. Is this AHINDA?” Deve Gowda remarked.

Announcing party programmes, Deve Gowda said a convention would be held in Hassan on January 23, 2026. “Wherever our party has strength, it is difficult to have adjustments in district, taluk, city municipal councils and town municipalities. We will contest local body elections independently,” he said.

He said a workers’ meeting would be held in Bengaluru on January 18, 2026, adding that the JD(S) had conveyed to the BJP that it would contest independently in areas where it is strong. He noted that Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna had held discussions in this regard.

Deve Gowda said a programme related to Bengaluru city also needs to be organised. “The BJP has won four Lok Sabha seats in Bengaluru. Kumaraswamy and I have discussed this. Seat-sharing with the BJP in local body elections is impossible,” he said.

“We have won five seats in the Maharashtra local body elections. We will have seat-sharing arrangements for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections,” he added.

He said discussions would be held on local body elections, but seat-sharing for these polls could not be discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “We will discuss seat-sharing for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah,” he said.

Questioning the Congress, Deve Gowda asked in which election the party had contested by using photographs of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. “If there is any such instance, show me the poster,” he challenged.

He also said that the JD-S would fight together with Left parties in Kerala.

Referring to BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, Deve Gowda said he is a youngster and is working with enthusiasm.

