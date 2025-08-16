Ex-PM Deve Gowda, K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar take part in final rites of Vokkaliga pontiff

Bengaluru, Aug 16 Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar attended the final rites of the late pontiff Sri Chandrashekharanatha Swamiji, former head of the Vishva Vokkaligara Mahasamsthana Math in Kengeri, here on Saturday.

Chandrashekharanatha Swamiji passed away on late Friday night. He was 81 years old and had been suffering from age-related ailments.

Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Math, Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Math, Sri Nanjavadhuta Swamiji of Shirahatti Sphatikapuri Math, and the current pontiff of the Vishva Vokkaligara Mahasamsthana Sri Nishchalanandanatha Swamiji, along with several others, were present.

Deve Gowda stated: "I am deeply saddened by the demise of the passing of Paramapujya Sri Chandrashekharanatha Swamiji, the founding pontiff of the Vishva Vokkaligara Mahasamsthana Math. May the Lord grant eternal peace to the revered Guru, who served as a guiding light in both the religious and social spheres. I pray that God gives strength to his countless devotees to bear this grief."

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka also paid tributes to Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji's mortal remains.

He stated: "The pontiff always raised his voice whenever an injustice was meted out to the community and Hindu religion. He has carried out social service and established many educational institutes. I had visited him recently and he was fine. He was suffering from ailments for two years. I pray for his soul to be rest in peace."

"Swamiji wanted to build hostels and education institutions for girl students. I had met him, when he was facing the threat of arrest following his statements," Ashoka stated.

It can be recalled that, at the height of Waqf row and allegations of farmers land being taken over by the Waqf board, Chandrashekharanatha Swamiji had stated that voting rights of minority community should be withdrawn and it is possible for Indians to live in peace only then. He further stated that the Waqf board should be dissolved in the whole of the country. This had stirred a big controversy in the state.

Expressing his condolences on the demise of Sri Chandrashekharanatha Swamiji of the Vishva Vokkaligara Mahasamsthana Math, Shivakumar stated: “Deeply saddened with the revered Swamiji’s passing. His contribution to the development of the community was immense. He firmly believed that the community could progress only through education. He personally engaged in agriculture and dedicated the yield for service. His demise is a great loss to the entire community.”

“May the divine soul of Swamiji attain peace, and may God give his devotees the strength to bear the pain of this loss,” Shivakumar conveyed in his condolence message.

