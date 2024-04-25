Ex-PM Deve Gowda, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi slam Congress over wealth redistribution row

Bengaluru, April 25 Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who is BJP's candidate from Karnataka's Dharwad Lok Sabha seat, on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and Rahul Gandhi over the 'wealth redistribution' row.

Addressing a press conference in Hassan, JD-S supremo Deve Gowda said that Rahul Gandhi, with his remarks on wealth redistribution, has insulted and humiliated two Congress Prime Ministers who brought market reforms and increased the wealth of this nation.

"Rahul Gandhi wants to do a wealth survey and redistribute wealth. Does he think he is a Maoist leader? Is he dreaming of a revolution?," Deve Gowda said.

"Rahul Gandhi wants to give 30 lakh new central government jobs. I have run this country. There are only 40 lakh sanctioned jobs. How can he add 30 lakh more overnight? How much will he pay these people? Where will he employ them? Will he make them lift operators in government offices in four shifts? Only someone with no practical knowledge can speak like this," the JD-S supremo said.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, Union Minister Joshi said that the Congress has the "agenda of snatching away properties of all sections" and people should be careful about the "conspiracy".

"The Congress wants to push this country into the Maoist system. This is clear with the manifesto of the Congress party and the speeches of its leaders. Maoism has failed in the entire world. But, now attempt is made to bring it here. People should be careful," he said.

