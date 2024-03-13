Ex-PM Gowda’s son-in-law to join BJP, stand against Dy CM Shivakumar’s brother in LS polls: Sources

Bengaluru, March 13 Former Prime Minister, HD Deve Gowda’s son-in-law, Dr. CN Manjunath, will be meeting former Karnataka Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday. Sources said that Dr Manjunath would be joining the BJP on Thursday.

Sources also said that Dr Manjunath would most likely be fielded against Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar’s brother DK Suresh from the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha seat.

The Bengaluru Rural constituency is considered the pocket borough of the Shivakumar brothers.

DK Suresh was the only candidate in the previous Lok Sabha elections to register a win in the whole state.

Sources said that former CM Kumaraswamy had convinced Dr. Manjunath to enter politics on a BJP ticket as he wanted to avenge the defeat of his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the Assembly elections. Dy CM Shivakumar had ensured the victory of his confidante Iqbal Ansari against Nikhil Kumaraswamy from the Ramanagara Assembly seat.

Dy CM Shivakumar has emerged as the Vokkaliga face in the state following the Congress’ victory in the Assembly elections.

Earlier, the influential Vokkaliga community used to rally behind the Deve Gowda family.

Meanwhile, commenting on the possibility of ex-PM Deve Gowda’s son-in-law contesting against his brother, Dy CM Shivakumar stated in Kalaburagi on Wednesday that he was not concerned by the development.

“I have no problem with the development. I respect Dr. Manjunath. I had contested against ex-PM Deve Gowda, his son former CM Kumaraswamy and won against them. I had fielded a woman candidate against Deve Gowda. Kumaraswamy’s wife Anita Kumaraswamy had also contested against me,” Shivakumar explained.

“Our government has extended the service of Dr. Manjunath to serve as the Director of the famous Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, in Bengaluru. My brother Suresh is an MP but works like a panchayat leader. Hence, there is no cause for worry. Let anyone from the Gowda family contest in the Bengaluru Rural segment,” Dy CM Shivakumar stated.

Meanwhile, ex-CM Kumarasway stated in Hassan that the BJP high command had forced him to convince Dr Manjunath to contest Lok Sabha polls.

Sources said that Dr Manjunath had asked for a ticket from the Bengaluru North seat initially but since it is a BJP stronghold the party refused.

Later, former CM Kumaraswamy decided to field him on a BJP ticket against Shivakumar’s brother, sources added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor