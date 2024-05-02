Ex-Raj CM Ashok Gehlot says Congress manifesto most impressive since Independence

Ahmedabad, May 2 Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that the Congress has prepared the most impressive manifesto since Independence.

Gehlot was in Ahmedabad campaigning for Congress and expressed concern over the current political discourse. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly making "unfounded comments about the Congress manifesto without having read it."

"The Congress has prepared the most impressive manifesto since Independence, and the Prime Minister has no right to criticize it without fully understanding it," Gehlot said. He commended Rahul Gandhi's efforts, which he said were reflected in the manifesto, to address the needs of every class.

Highlighting the broader implications of the government's actions, Gehlot pointed to the misuse of enforcement agencies, claiming, "In the country, the ED and CBI are working illegally, which is a risk to our democracy." He also referred to international concerns, noting, "The UN has spoken about what is happening in India."

Gehlot said in a direct attack on the BJP's electoral promises, "Promises were made but not fulfilled. Modi's guarantee was there in 2014 about black money, Rs 15 lakh in accounts, and doubling farmers' income, but whose guarantee was that?"

Gehlot's speech ended on a critical note regarding the recently introduced Agniveer scheme, questioning the prospects for the youth involved after four years.

Earlier, while leaving for Gujarat, Ashok Gehlot said in Japiur that Congress will win the LS polls with a double-digit score in Rajasthan.

“I went to 22 constituencies during the LS polls and hence am aware that Congress will win with a double-digit score in Rajasthan.”

