Ex-Raj minister Mahesh Joshi seeks 15 days' time from ED for questioning in corruption case

Jaipur, March 19 Former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi on Monday responded to an Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice in connection with the alleged multi-crore scam involving the Jal Jeevan Mission, seeking 15 days' time.

“The documents I have been asked to bring will take time to collect, hence I have sought 15 days from the ED,” Joshi told the media.

As per sources, the ED issued a notice to Joshi recently, asking him to appear before the ED headquarters in Jaipur for questioning on Monday.

Joshi's close aide Sanjay Badaya has been interrogated at the ED office for the last three days in connection with the same case.

As per ED officials, corruption was reported in the Jal Jeevan Mission project.

The ED launched its probe into the matter based on an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Earlier, the ED searched the residence and office of a senior IAS officer associated with the Jal Jeevan Mission.

