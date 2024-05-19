Ex-Raj Minister Vishwendra Singh alleges torture by wife, son; demands maintenance

Jaipur, May 19 Former Rajasthan Minister and a member of the royal family of Bharatpur, Vishwendra Singh has sought maintenance from his wife and son and alleged that they beat him, do not give him sufficient food and also do not allow him to meet people.

His wife and son have, however, refuted the allegations and said that they are the real victims in the whole case. "It is nothing but pressurising tactics on the SDM. My mother and I have the highest faith in the SDM Court and on the Hon’ble Judge to handle the matter with alacrity and fairness. The matter is not new. It has been going on since 6 March 2024," posted his son Anirudh Singh on social media.

Vishwendra Singh had earlier given an application in the Subdivision Officer Tribunal against his wife Divya Singh, a former MP, and son Anirudh Singh.

In his application, he said: "I have been forced to leave my house (Moti Mahal). I am living a nomad's life. Sometimes I have to stay in a government house and sometimes in a hotel. I have been confined to one room. When I come to Bharatpur, I am not even allowed to enter the house. It is no longer possible to live with my wife and son at home."

Singh has demanded Rs 5 lakh per month from both of them.

In the application given to the court, Vishwendra Singh has accused his wife and son of conspiring to kill him. "Their intention is to end my life. After which they can grab all the property. I was hoping that maybe their behaviour would improve in the future, but it did not happen. My wife and son even locked one of my rooms and forcibly threw me out of the house, so I had to leave the house. I brought whatever clothes I had while leaving the house. I have been living like this since then."

Singh has written that he is a heart patient. "I cannot bear tension due to two stents inserted during treatment. Tension is fatal for my life. I got Corona twice in the years 2021 and 2022, but my son and wife did not provide any physical, mental or financial help."

"I own the properties inherited from my father through a will. My wife and son threw my clothes in the well. They tore up papers, records etc., and threw out the stuff from the rooms. They have stopped providing tea and water. He told the court that his wife and son should also be stopped from defaming him through social media," he said.

Singh has demanded that the properties of Moti Mahal Palace be returned to him in the application given to the SDM. This includes Moti Mahal, Kothi Darbar, Golbagh Complex, and Suraj Mahal located in the Mathura Gate police station area.

However, his son, Anirudh Singh has termed the allegations false.

Anirudh Singh said on Sunday that allegations of beating and not giving food are completely false. "If needed, evidence of financial fraud and the wrong sale of property against my father will be presented in the SDM court," he said.

