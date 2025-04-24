Ex-RTO constable Saurabh Sharma, others denied bail in graft case

Bhopal, April 24 In a major development involving former transport department constable Saurabh Sharma and his associate Sharad Jaiswal, the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court under Judge Sachin Kumar Ghosh has denied bail to the two accused.

The bail plea was rejected on Thursday, with the court emphasising the “gravity of the case”, Rajnish Barya counsel of Saurabh Sharma told IANS.

Deepesh Joshi and Rajnish Barya, counsels representing Sharma and Jaiswal, expressed discontent over the court's decision, describing the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) allegations as unfounded and fabricated.

During the bail hearing, attended by Saurabh Sharma's mother and the ED team, the defence team argued that the charges lacked concrete evidence.

They highlighted the absence of clarity regarding the villa allegedly linked to Sharma and noted that the car reportedly containing gold and cash is not registered in his name.

Despite these arguments, the court upheld its rejection of bail.

This case has gained complexity as Sharma and Jaiswal had earlier secured bail from the Lokayukta, but the court's decision represents a significant obstacle for the accused.

On April 9, other family members of Sharma, including his mother Uma Sharma and others were granted bail with a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh each by the Special Judge.

Advocates Deepesh Joshi and Rajneesh Barya filed bail applications on their behalf, but the ED lawyer firmly opposed the petitions, stressing the seriousness of the charges.

The case stems from an ED investigation initiated following an FIR (first information report) registered by the Special Police Establishment, Lokayukta Bhopal, against Sharma under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The ED subsequently filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) before the court on April 8, 2025, seeking the confiscation of Rs 108.25 crore in proceeds of crime.

Movable and immovable properties worth Rs 92.07 crore have been provisionally attached, and Rs 16.18 crore has been seized, marking an on-going and critical chapter in this case.

Sharma is additionally accused of concealing the fact that his brother was already employed in a government position at the time he secured his own government job on "compensatory grounds" following the death of his father, who had been a government employee.

In connection with this matter, the transport department in Gwalior has lodged an FIR with the local police.

