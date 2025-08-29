Ex-servicemen are brand ambassadors of Viksit Bharat: MoS Sanjay Seth

New Delhi, Aug 29 Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Friday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the welfare of ex-servicemen (ESM), terming them as brand ambassadors of Viksit Bharat.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a Job Fair for ex-servicemen organised by the Directorate General of Resettlement, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Seth hoped that dedication and valour shown by veterans during their tenure would continue to contribute to the growth of the companies.

The Job Fair was organised by the Ministry of Defence at Shankar Vihar Military Station in Delhi.

During the Fair, more than 1,500 ex-servicemen registered and turned up to avail re-employment opportunities offered by 40 companies participating in the event. The Fair offered more than 750 jobs.

The shortlisted ex-servicemen would be interviewed/screened and subsequently employed in various roles ranging from supervisory, technical support, junior to senior management and administration.

This is the fourth out of eighteen fairs planned by the Ministry during the current year, all over the country, said an official statement.

The event was beneficial for both corporates and the ex-servicemen as the latter got a platform to showcase their technical and administrative prowess acquired during their years in service.

The corporates benefited by screening the pool of experienced, disciplined and skilled ex-servicemen. The Job Fair was attended by recruiters from reputed national and multinational corporations.

Dr Niten Chandra, Secretary, Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar, GOC Delhi Area and Maj. Gen S.B.K. Singh, Director General (Resettlement), also addressed the gathering of ex-servicemen and Corporate representatives.

The government has partnered with Defence PSUs/Private firms to offer remote

work/contract opportunities for veterans in non-metro areas.

Seth earlier said that, as per the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) Office Memorandum dated September 13, 2018, all PSUs have been advised to undertake provisioning of security services through the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) empanelled Security Agencies under the MoD/DESW/DGR Security Agency Scheme.

He said the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW) Tech Services Scheme also provides the provision to all PSUs, Private Sector, Industry and Department of Central and State Governments for fulfilling their requirements of outsourcing technical manpower through state ex-servicemen corporations.

Highlighting efforts to bridge the urban-rural disparity in post-retirement welfare for soldiers, he said various schemes/programmes run by the Government are class and area agnostic such as Coal Loading & Transportation Scheme, Coal Tipper Attachment Scheme, Security Agency Scheme, Common Service Centres (CSC) Scheme, Village Level Entrepreneurship, Agriculture, Management of Company Owned Company Operated (COCO) Outlets, Mother Dairy Milk Booths and Safal Shops, Company Owned Retail Outlet Dealerships and Reservation in Central Government Posts to live a dignified life post-retirement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor