Ex-SHO, 17 others booked for lodging fake FIRs and land grab

Agra, Jan 8 A former SHO and 17 others have been booked here for allegedly attempting to grab land worth over Rs 20 crore in connivance with a businessman, and filing fake FIRs that led to the imprisonment of five innocent people.

The FIR has been lodged against former SHO of Jagdishpura, Jitendra Kumar, in Agra on Sunday.

This comes a day after four policemen were suspended following a complaint to the Chief Minister’s Office.

Agra police commissioner Dr Preetinder Singh said: “A special investigation team headed by DCP has been constituted to investigate the case. On the basis of preliminary investigation, four police personnel, including the SHO, have been suspended.

“An FIR was registered under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon),447 (criminal trespass), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 395 (dacoity), among others against the accused. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty."

Police said the FIR named Kamal Chaudhary and Dheeru Chaudhary as ‘land mafia’. Fifteen accused are unidentified.

The FIR mentioned that SHO Kumar, along with the land mafia and their associates, carried out dacoity at the house of one Ravi Kushwaha, who was living with his family on the part of the land as a caretaker for over 35 years.

Ravi and three members of his family were sent to jail in fake cases under NDPS Act and the Excise Act.

On Sunday, members of the family were escorted by cops back to their house.

