Ex-soldier opens fire at garbage collection van staff; arrested

Ghaziabad, May 29 A retired soldier has been arrested after he allegedly opened fire at the staff of a waste-collecting van as the music and jingles played by the vehicle to make the residents aware of its presence "disturbed" him, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in Ghaziabad's Loni area. The accused has been identified as Tauhid, a retired soldier. His licensed revolver has been seized by the police.

The staff of the garbage collection van, however, had a close shave in the firing incident.

During questioning, Tauhid told the police: "I asked them not to play any music as it disturbed me. Following this, an argument broke out and there were some heated exchanges of words. In the heat of the moment, I opened fire."

It has been learnt that even the local residents expressed their reservations over Tauhid's objection to playing music and jingles.

