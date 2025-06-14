Ex-TN minister Udhayakumar arrested amid tense stand-off with police in Madurai

Chennai, June 14 Former Tamil Nadu minister and Thirumangalam MLA R.B. Udhayakumar (AIADMK) was arrested along with a group of supporters following a tense stand-off with police near the V Sathirapatti police station in Peraiyur taluk, Madurai district.

Tension prevailed when police officers conducted a search operation at the residence of a man named Prabhakaran, who is an accused in a murder case.

Prabhakaran was reportedly not present at the time of the search. However, his father was taken to the V. Sathirapatti station for further inquiry, police sources said.

Angered by this move, Prabhakaran -- accompanied by an associate and allegedly under the influence of alcohol -- stormed into the police station later that night.

The duo threatened a police officer, damaged police property, and fled the scene.

The sudden act of aggression sparked heightened security measures around the station.

Upon learning of the incident, Udhayakumar attempted to visit the police station to inquire about the situation.

However, he was intercepted by the police at Muthulingapuram and denied entry, reportedly as a precautionary measure to prevent further escalation of tensions.

Refusing to comply, Udhayakumar staged a protest at the spot, demanding to be allowed access to the police station.

He was joined by a group of AIADMK workers and supporters who raised slogans against the police action.

As the protest disrupted public order and refused to disperse despite repeated warnings, police proceeded to arrest Udhayakumar and several of his supporters.

Sources within the AIADMK alleged that the police overstepped their authority and acted in a high-handed manner. Meanwhile, law enforcement officials maintained that the arrests were necessary to maintain law and order.

The situation in the area remains tense, though additional security personnel have been deployed to prevent any further unrest. Senior police officials are expected to hold a press briefing soon.

The incident is likely to spark political debate, with opposition parties expected to question the police’s handling of the situation and the arrest of a sitting MLA.

