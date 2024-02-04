Ex-Union Minister seeks help for over 6cr people duped in Rs 60K cr ponzi scam

Chennai, Feb 4 Former Union Minister and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadoss has called upon the Central and state law enforcement agencies to work together to return the money to the people in the Rs 60,000 crore scam in which Pearl Agrotech Corporation Ltd (PACL) is allegedly involved.

PACL had collected money from the public, offering them huge returns, including landed property against their investment. However, more than Rs 60,000 crore was collected by the PACL under various ponzi schemes.

Ramadoss, a former Union Cabinet Minister for Health and Family Welfare, in a statement on Sunday said that around 1 crore people in Tamil Nadu and 6 crore people in other states have lost money in the PACL scam.

He said that the central and state governments must safeguard those affected in this scam from being financially ruined.

Anbumani also said that close to one crore people from Tamil Nadu have invested anywhere from Rs 2,500 to Rs 10 lakh in PACL.

He said that even after more than eight years, they are yet to get their money back and struggling to raise money for marriage and medical expenses of family members.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor