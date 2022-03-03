Ex-United India Insurance official, wife sent to jail in DA case

New Delhi, March 3 A special CBI court in Ahmedabad has awarded different jail sentences to a former official of United India Insurance Company (UIIC) and his wife in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

The court awarded five-year rigorous jail term to Jagdishchandra Bhagwan Raut, an ex-official of the insurance firm, besides slapping a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.

The court also awarded two-year jail term along with a fine of Rs 20,000 to his wife Hina Jagdishchandra Raut.

The CBI had registered the case in 2004 against Raut, who worked as a development officer with UIIC then, on allegations that the accused had acquired disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 46,01,786 between 1990 and 2004.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused and evidences were recovered. After investigation, a charge-sheet was filed in 2009 against the accused and his wife.

