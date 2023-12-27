Ex-UP chief secretary awarded PhD, post-retirement

Lucknow, Dec 27 Former chief secretary of UP, Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, an IAS officer of the 1985 batch, has been conferred PhD during the convocation ceremony of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University on Tuesday.

A former student of IIT Kanpur and University of Sussex UK, Tiwari’s research topic was ‘A study of the public service delivery system about the state of Uttar Pradesh.’ The study was based on a large survey of more than 1,000 service recipients and 700 officers.

“Life is a continuous and unending journey of learning, and it is the time to pay back to society, nation and the world for the great opportunity. I am grateful to the state and government of UP, its people and officers and family members for all the support which enabled me to undertake and complete my research work,” said Tiwari.

He said the study has brought out a new model to measure the effectiveness of service delivery and the overall public satisfaction achieved in the process.

The research has been done under the supervision of M.K. Jha of Indira Gandhi Institute of Cooperative Management.

Tiwari holds more than 37 years of working experience under the state government and Government of India in various positions, including chief secretary UP, APC, additional chief secretary, commissioner and district magistrates of many districts.

Earlier, he was conferred with many awards and appreciation and took many initiatives for passing of the Private Universities Act, implementation of GST, Swachh Bharat Mission, labour reforms and effective management of Covid. He is at present involved in setting up an International Institute of Water at Jodhpur in Rajasthan in association with many stakeholders.

