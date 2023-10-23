Ex-UP cop who posted Insta reel in uniform in 2021 terminated after being reinstated

Agra, Oct 23 Former Uttar Pradesh police constable, Priyanka Mishra, who was suspended in 2021 for posting an Instagram reel in police uniform, has been terminated from the force.

She was recently reinstated to the police force in Agra but had her services revoked within the next 48 hours.

Mishra, who joined the Uttar Pradesh Police in 2020 as a constable, was seen in the video, wearing her official uniform and holding her service pistol. She later resigned from police service when the controversy gathered storm.

This year, she again applied to work for the police department. Her job application was approved and she was posted in Agra. However, Police Commissioner Preetinder Singh cancelled her appointment in 48 hours, terming it as ‘erroneous’.

Singh said: "Priyanka Mishra had applied for reinstatement to the police service, citing financial difficulties. Her file had been sent by the Joint Director Prosecution for legal counsel. But instead of answering the queries raised by the Joint Director Prosecution, a police department clerk got her reinstatement order passed on October 18."

He said that when the file came for his approval, he cancelled the appointment order.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor