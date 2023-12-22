Ex-UP minister gets 3-yr jail term in corruption case
By IANS | Published: December 22, 2023 03:07 PM2023-12-22T15:07:37+5:302023-12-22T15:10:05+5:30
Prayagraj, Dec 22 Former Uttar Pradesh education Minister Rakesh Dhar Tripathi has been convicted in a corruption case and has been sentenced to three years imprisonment.
The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh.
The former education minister during the BSP regime has been convicted in a disproportionate assets case.
The special MP-MLA court here gave its verdict on Friday.
The court has also directed to detain Tripathi and send him to jail.
