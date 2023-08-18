Ex-UP minister's wife looted at knifepoint in temple

Lucknow, Aug 18 Former Uttar Pradesh minister Shankhlal Majhi’s wife was allegedly robbed of her jewellery by two assailants while she was offering prayers at a temple near her residence in Gomti Nagar extension area of the state capital.Anjani Devi, the victim, said that a masked man entered the temple while she was praying on Thursday evening and threatened her while another man looted her jewellery at knifepoint, after which the duo fled.

S.K. Awasthi, SHO, Gomti Nagar Extension. said investigation was underway after an FIR was registered against the duo under Section 390 of the IPC.

“The CCTV footage of the spot was scrutinised. A young man, without a mask, was purportedly found walking near the intersection close to the temple. His appearance matched with a man described by Anjani Devi. The police are searching for the robbers,” he added.

“When I started offering prayers, a masked man came and threatened me. Another masked man looted my mangal sutra, ring and earrings at knifepoint. He also threatened to slit my throat if I shouted for help,” said Anjani Devi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor