Ex-VP Dhankhar captivates Bhopal with humour, insight in first appearance after resignation

Bhopal, Nov 21 Bhopal’s Ravindra Bhavan dissolved into delighted laughter on Friday evening when former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, with impeccable comic timing, warned the audience: "Bhagwan koi narration ke chakkar mein na pade – there is a huge problem with narration!"

As the hall roared, he paused theatrically, raised a hand, flashed his trademark grin and clarified, “Main apni misaal nahi de raha hoon!” The self-deprecating punchline -- a playful nod to his own stormy Rajya Sabha days -- brought the house down.

The occasion, on Friday, was the launch of "Hum Aur Yeh Vishwa", a thoughtful treatise by senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh functionary and Sah Sarkaryavah Dr Manmohan Vaidya.

Explaining about the book, former Vice President said: "The book explain the concepts of Rashtra Dharma, nyay (justice) and affirming that a renewed Bharat grounded in these principles and presently on the rises never before in the recent past, is indispensable for global peace and harmony…the book reveals true Hindu spirit, spiritually rooted compassionate inclusive and committed to harmonious diversity and service to society, humanity and our motherland Bharat Mata."

He then attracted applause by saying that the book has arrived at most opportune time -- the centenary celebrations of RSS (Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh).

The former Vice President, appearing robust and spirited, took centre-stage to unveil the book and shower it with praise that revealed both intellectual depth and his trademark humour.

He described the work as profoundly relevant for contemporary times, saying: "This book Hum Aur Yeh Vishwa is extremely relevant today. The way Manmohan ji has presented India’s eternal vision, our cultural heritage, and the sentiment of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' so beautifully in the present global context – it is truly marvellous."

With a sparkle in his eyes, Dhankhar took the podium and promptly startled the packed hall by announcing: "Today I wish to speak in English."

A ripple of surprised laughter swept through the audience as he explained, with that familiar wide grin, that the profound global message of the book demanded a language the entire world could grasp.

Then came the playful sting: "Those who do not wish to understand, those who are determined to tarnish everything at any cost -- they will still not understand me… because I am deliberately not speaking in their chosen language but in English."

The hall erupted in knowing applause, the subtext hanging delightfully in the air.

Delving deeper, Dhankhar emphasised its contemplative essence: "This is not merely a book to be read; it is a medium for deep reflection and contemplation. It tells us that India looks upon the entire world as one family – not as an object of conquest. In contrast to the Western viewpoint, our thinking is one of harmony and synthesis, not of conflict."

He hailed Dr Vaidya's lifelong service, noting: "Dr Manmohan Vaidya ji, in his capacity as Sah Sarkaryavah of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has gathered decades of experience -- and this book is the nectar distilled from that experience."

The audience, comprising intellectuals, RSS workers, and admirers, hung on every word. Yet the evening’s most memorable moment arrived when Dhankhar touched upon the modern obsession with "narration".

The evening was not Dhankhar’s alone.

Senior journalist Vishnu Tripathi, Group Editor of Dainik Jagran, speaking with quiet authority, situated "Hum Aur Yeh Vishwa" within the broader arc of India's intellectual tradition.

He observed that Dr Vaidya's book was not simply a reflection of personal experience but a crystallisation of India's civilisational ethos.

Tripathi emphasised that the work invites readers to see India not in isolation but as a guiding light for the world, offering harmony where others see conflict.

His words lent the evening a scholarly gravitas, complementing Dhankhar’s humour with contemplative depth.

As Dhankhar prepared to close, his voice turned softer, almost playful.

"I think I have spoken enough today. Today my throat didn’t fully open up… perhaps it's the effect of the cold, or maybe now it's the demand of age."

Another wave of warm laughter rose around him. Then, in a stronger, uplifting tone, he concluded: "But one thing is certain — Bharat is changing. Bharat is awakening. The transformation that is coming is unstoppable; no one can halt it."

He ended with resounding slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor