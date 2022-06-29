Examination under lights of mobiles in Bihar

Patna, June 29 The Bihar education department faced an embarrassing situation on Wednesday when it had to conduct the BA Part 1 exam in the light of mobile phones.

This happenned in DJ college in Bihar's Munger district when the power supply to the entire college was disrupted due to bad weather, leaving the examination hall in darkness. Eventually, the college superintendent allowed mobile phones inside the examination hall to light up the area.

Meanwhile several students organisations have put a question mark over the examination. They claimed that the use of mobile phones inside the examination hall encouraged cheating.

Mobile phones are completely banned in examinations in Bihar as they can facilitate cheating.

A similar incident had taken place in Bihar's East Champaran district on February 12 when the students of Class 12(Intermediate) were forced to write the Hindi exam in the lights of vehicles.

This happenned in Maharaja Harendra Kishore Singh college where over 400 students gave the exam in the lights of vehicles.

The exam was scheduled from 1.45 p.m. to 5 p.m.. As the seating arrangement for the students was not made properly in advance, the examination was delayed till 4 p.m.

The angry students and their parents shouted slogans against the college and the district administration.

As there was no electricity supply to the college, its administration arranged a generator but it did not illuminate all the places. Finally, those parents who had come in four- wheelers switched on the headlights of the vehicles to facilitate the examination.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor