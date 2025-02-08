'Example of what happens for worshipping own family': HM Shah's dig at Cong over Delhi poll results

New Delhi, Feb 8 Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday sharply criticised the Congress after the grand old party again failed to win a single seat in the Delhi Assembly elections, attributing the disappointing and unimpressive performance to "worshipping its own family".

Results of the voting held on February 5 for the 70-member Delhi Assembly announced on Saturday showed the BJP getting an imposing mandate by winning 48 seats while the AAP bagged 22. The Congress, however, scored a duck.

Taking to X, the former BJP president wrote: "Congress is the biggest example of what happens to a party when it starts worshipping its own family. In Delhi, where the Congress government was in power for 15 years a decade ago, the Congress has not even opened its account in the 6 elections held since 2014.

"In this assembly election, Congress lost its deposit in 67 out of 70 seats. If Rahul Gandhi led Congress has got stability anywhere, then it has got zero (in terms of stability). This shows the condition of Congress across the country which is dedicated to the service of one family."

Earlier, reacting to the Delhi Assembly election results, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, said on Saturday that he humbly accepts the mandate of Delhi, asserting that the “fight for the rights of Delhiites will continue”.

Taking to X, the Congress leader wrote, "We humbly accept the mandate of Delhi. Heartfelt thanks to all the Congress workers of the state for their dedication and all the voters for their support. This fight for the progress of Delhi and the rights of Delhiites – against pollution, inflation and corruption – will continue."

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera also responded to the Delhi results.

He wrote on X: “The meltdown of a section of so-called liberals is completely bizarre. They didn’t give these lectures on opposition unity to AAP when the party went to Goa, Gujarat, Haryana etc., to fight elections and weaken anti-communal, secular vote.”

“Majority of liberals are rightly cheering the fall of the facade so that the real champion of liberal values -- the Indian National Congress -- can emerge stronger to take the BJP on and defeat it,” he added.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav also took to X reacting to the election results.

“The results of the Delhi Assembly elections are a clear indication that the people of Delhi have rejected Arvind Kejriwal's politics of lies and deceit. We will review our shortcomings and mistakes and will continue to serve the people of Delhi and will stand with the people of Delhi at every moment. The mandate of the people is supreme,” he said.

