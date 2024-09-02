Except heritage blocks, no bar on selling-buying land: Assam CM

Guwahati, Sep 2 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said there is no restriction on selling or buying land by any individual in the state amid the ongoing controversy over putting a bar on land transfer.

Sarma told reporters here, “We have brought a bill to protect the iconic structures in the state which are 250 years old by making ‘heritage belt and block’. This a bid by the state government to protect the culture of Assam by giving protection to indigenous people. However, barring those places, there are no restrictions in selling or buying land in any place in Assam.”

He said, “Any person who has white money can buy land anywhere in Assam. There is absolutely no problem in that matter.”

The Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024 was passed in the state Assembly last week. This bill introduced Chapter 12 into the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation Act, 1886, allowing the government to designate a ‘Heritage Belt and Block’ around iconic structures over 250 years old.

The legislation restricted the selling or buying of land within a 5 km radius of these heritage sites other than the residents who have lived there for at least three generations.

CM Sarma said, “No outsider may buy land within five kilometres of iconic structures that are at least 250 years old. Persons are allowed to purchase and sell land in the protected area if they have lived there for three generations. The bill is secular and apolitical. A 250-year-old, renowned building could be a church, masjid, temple, or satra.”

“The new provision makes no mention of Muslims or Hindus. I am also currently unable to buy land close to the Barpeta Satra. The Act now includes this additional clause in order to protect cultural landmarks such as Batadrawa Than, Barpeta Satra, Rangghar, Kareng Ghar, Talatal Ghar, Charaideo Maidam, and others from the invasion of outsiders.”

The Chief Minister further stated that the government has planned to create new micro tribal belts and blocks where substantial numbers of ST and SC populations reside.

He said, “For this purpose, a cabinet sub-committee was already formed. This initiative will secure the land of the indigenous people of Assam.”

