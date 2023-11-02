Excessive fee hike needs to be rolled back immediately, DU teachers tell VC

New Delhi, Nov 2 Several teachers of Delhi University have written to the Vice Chancellor over the English department suddenly increasing the Ph.D fees to nearly Rs 24,000 per annum. Last year, the fees for the same course was Rs 1,932 per year.

The Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF) of Delhi University said in a letter that "this is absolutely shocking as such an astronomical hike in fees was not previously discussed in the academic council and executive council meetings".

Most departments have increased the fees, which is also unfortunate, but the English department, in a totally unjustified and arbitrary manner, has raised fees more than 10-fold from last year, DTF said.

DTF Secretary Abha Dev Habib said that this will grave implications for the students.

"This unjustified act of Delhi University has put enormous financial burden and consequent mental strain on the students. It will also deny access to quality education to a large section of students and discourage entry of students from diverse backgrounds.

"Further, there was no mention of this hike in the Ph.D bulletin and students were informed at the very last moment. As a result, they have been literally forced to pay such high fees with no prior notice to secure admission," Habib said.

DTF members told the VC that they strongly protest this arbitrary hike in fees and demand its immediate rollback.

"We also wish to add that departments should not be allowed to raise fees arbitrarily without discussions in the statutory bodies," the DTF said.

The teachers' body said that a hike of over 1,200 per cent is unacceptable and unfortunate.

"Nothing can explain this kind of inflation. It is unacademic as this fee hike will reduce diversity and adversely impact the students. Scholarships and concessions cannot be substitute for affordable fees for all.

"This astronomical fee hike needs to be rolled back immediately. Such an attack on access to education and on diversity is against the letter and spirit of the Constitution of India and cannot be allowed to succeed. The students, teachers and non-teaching staff along with parents will unitedly fight to roll back the fee hike," the DTF said.

