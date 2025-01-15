Excise case: Cong backs Centre on Kejriwal's prosecution by ED but seeks swift, conclusive probe

New Delhi, Jan 15 As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) got approval from the Union Home Ministry to prosecute AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the liquor policy, the move evoked mixed reactions. While some Congress leaders welcomed it and sought a swift investigation, others called it politically motivated with an eye on Assembly polls.

Congress leader Alok Sharma told IANS, "The law must take its own course. We were the first to raise the alarm about this liquor policy scam. After the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report, it is now crystal clear. The case should move forward without further delay."

Another Congress leader, Pratap Singh Bajwa, expressed skepticism, pointing out that such actions typically occur right before elections.

"This is not new. The ED often takes such actions just before elections, and once the polls are over, they withdraw their sanctions. This case is already five years old. The same Delhi liquor policy was implemented in Punjab, but they are not investigating there. It’s only when elections are near that they take strict action against the former Chief Minister and officials. This is clearly politically-motivated and completely wrong. While we welcome the decision, there must be a final conclusion to this matter."

The approval to take action against former Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and Sisodia follows a nod from Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

The decision aligns with a November order from the Supreme Court, which stipulated that the ED must seek prior sanction before prosecuting public servants.

The ED had previously written to Saxena, requesting approval to proceed with charges against Kejriwal, labeling him as the 'kingpin'.

Kejriwal has challenged the case in the Delhi High Court, arguing that the ED's charge sheet against him was illegal due to the lack of prior sanction from relevant authorities.

The case is centred around alleged irregularities in the formulation of the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22, which has since been scrapped. Kejriwal and Sisodia are accused of intentionally creating loopholes in the policy to receive kickbacks from liquor lobbyists.

Kejriwal was first arrested by the ED on March 21, 2024, in connection with the money laundering case, followed by a June 26 arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a corruption case.

In September, the Supreme Court granted bail to the AAP chief. Shortly after that, Kejriwal resigned as Chief Minister of Delhi, paving the way for senior AAP leader Atishi to take over the position.

