Excise Case: Delhi court sends liquor businessman Amandeep Dhal to Judicial Custody till March 21

The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday sent liquor businessman Amandeep Dhal to Judicial Custody till March 21 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. He was produced by Enforcement Directorate in court after the end of his remand period.

Advocate Tanveer Ahmad Mir appeared for Amandeep Singh Dhall and sought not to keep him in the same jail where other accused of the same case are lodged. He stated that there is threat perception. My client shouldn't be put to any harm, while in your honour's custody, the lawyer said.

On this Special Judge, MK Nagpal directed that Jail Authorities that he (Amandeep Singh Dhall) be kept in some other jail as per provisions of the jail manual and if this is not possible then all necessary arrangements be made to keep him secure.

Amandeep Dhall was recently arrested by Enforcement Directorate in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation into the Delhi excise policy.

According to the ED, Aman Dhall has conspired with other persons and is actively involved in the formation of policy and facilitating kickbacks to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its recoupment by the South Group through various means. By such acts, proceeds of crime (POC) to the tune of at least Rs. 7.68 Crores has been generated and Aman Dhall has played role in the generation, transfer, and concealment of the proceeds of crime and projected the same as untainted.

On the basis of the investigation conducted so far indicating that Amandeep Singh Dhall is actually involved in the activity connected to the acquisition, possession and use of proceeds of crime.

Earlier ED said Dhal played a big role in formulation, conspiracy and kickbacks paid by the south group. His role in policy formulation is evidenced by the possession of a copy of the draft policy before it was released. Dahl had forwarded the draft to Binoy Babu, which babu went on to delete.

There are WhatsApp chats and calls between him and babu. He was part of the meetings with the south group, and policy formulation regarding kickbacks etc. He has played a key role in coordinating meetings between the south group and Vijay Nair, who is allegedly the media coordinator of AAP, ED stated.

Dhal was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following his questioning.

The ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Excise Policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval. The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection.

( With inputs from ANI )

