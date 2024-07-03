Excise Policy Case: CM Arvind Kejriwal Moves Delhi HC Seeking Bail in CBI’s Corruption Case

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal filed a bail petition with the Delhi High Court in the corruption case registered by the CBI related to the alleged excise policy scam. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, who was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, remains in judicial custody there due to a connected money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

He has already challenged his arrest in the CBI case, and his plea is currently awaiting a decision from the high court. Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. However, the high court subsequently halted the implementation of the trial court's order.

Also Read| Judicial Custody Of Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha Extended Till July 25 In Money Laundering Case.

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving its formulation and execution.

According to statements from the CBI and ED, irregularities were alleged during the modification of the excise policy, with accusations of undue favours being granted to license holders.

