Excise policy case: Court takes cognisance of supplementary charge sheet against Sanjay Singh

New Delhi, Dec 19 A Delhi court on Tuesday took cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed against AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh in connection with a money laundering case connected to the now-scrapped excise policy case.

Special judge M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court, besides taking cognisance of the charge sheet, issued Singh's production warrant for December 21 -- the day his previously extended judicial custody would expire.

On December 11, the court had also reserved its judgement on Singh's bail plea.

Singh has claimed that he was not a flight risk and there was no allegation against him of influencing the witnesses. He had urged the court that he should be granted bail since he has deep roots in society and that "for 15 months there was no allegation of my interfering or influencing in the probe by either the ED or the CBI."

Senior advocate Mohit Mathur, appearing for Singh, had said that since the supplementary charge sheet against Singh has already been filed, there was some kind of finality regarding the collection of evidence which should be the basis for granting him bail.

The counsel had said Singh was neither an accused, was never arrested, or chargesheeted in the predicate offence (the alleged corruption in the excise scam) being probed by the CBI, and that he was not even summoned by the CBI in the corruption case.

His name did not appear in any of the supplementary charge sheets filed by the ED before his arrest, Mathur had further claimed.

"Now they are saying I received kickbacks, but ED did not say a single word about this money before this court or superior courts in matters pertaining to co-accused Manish Sisodia, when they produced a flow-chart of money allegedly being laundered," the counsel, on behalf of Singh, had said. Earlier, the judge had allowed Singh to sign some documents related to development work as an MP.

Judge Nagpal had also allowed Singh to sign certain cheques as he requested to do so for his family expenses, and other work he is obliged to do as an MP. The concerned jail authorities were directed to ensure proper treatment to Singh, including from his private doctor.

"Court sees no reason to refuse private treatment to the accused. Hence, the jail superintendent concerned is directed to ensure the appropriate treatment," the judge had said. Singh, who had moved the Delhi High Court against his arrest and remand, was denied any relief as Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma dismissed his plea, calling it premature.

He then moved the Supreme Court against the High Court order that upheld his arrest and remand by the ED. On October 13, Singh had told Judge Nagpal that the ED had become an 'entertainment department'.

The judge had then directed him not to discuss unrelated matters or give speeches inside the court, or he would ask for his production through video conferencing from now on.

The financial probe agency on October 4 arrested Singh after carrying out searches at his residence in the North Avenue area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor