Excise policy case: Delhi court allows Benoy Babu to make extra calls to family on 'humanitarian grounds', refuses bail extension

New Delhi, Sep 4 A Delhi court on Monday, denying extension of bail, permitted excise policy case accused Benoy Babu to make two video calls of 30 minutes each every week to his family for four weeks on humanitarian grounds.

Special Judge, M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court denied an extension of interim bail to Pernod Ricard India official Babu in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

The interim bail had initially been granted for two weeks starting from August 26 to allow for the daughter's surgery related to a sinus problem.

The above-mentioned calls would be in addition to the regular audio and video calls permitted under the jail manual.

The judge said that Babu was involved in a serious case and dismissed his application seeking a three-week extension of bail on the grounds of his daughter's medical condition.

The judge observed that his daughter's surgery had already been performed, and that the prescription slips for his daughter did not warrant an extension of interim bail.

Babu was directed to surrender in the Tihar jail by 6 p.m. on September 9.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed the request for an extension, arguing that it was an attempt to prolong his bail.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor