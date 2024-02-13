Excise policy case: Delhi court extends Sameer Mahendru's interim bail in money laundering case

New Delhi, Feb 13 A Delhi court on Tuesday has extended the interim bail of liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in the excise policy case till February 15.

Mahendru had moved an application seeking relief on grounds of his wife’s medical condition.

Special Judge M K Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court granted the accused relief, and directed him to file certain reports related to his wife’s medical condition before the court.

On expiry of his previously extended interim bail, Mahendru filed a fresh medical document on his wife condition claiming that she had developed certain complications after being discharged from the hospital.

“Hence, in view of the above facts and circumstances, this application is now directed to be listed for hearing/further hearing on February 15, 2024… The interim bail of the accused shall stand extended till then,” the judge said.

Last time, the judge had granted the extension due to the hospitalisation of Mahendru's wife, who was experiencing post-surgical complications.

Upon receiving Mahendru's application, the interim bail, initially set to expire on February 9, was prolonged until February 13, allowing time for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to the application.

The ED had requested for additional time to address the application.

The judge, who initially granted interim bail to Mahendru due to his wife's surgery, extended the relief first on January 22 after considering the ongoing post-operative care required for his wife.

Noting that Mahendru's wife would continue to be hospitalised for a few more days, the judge had directed him to surrender before the jail superintendent concerned by 5 p.m. on February 9.

The ED had earlier opposed the extension, contending it violated the court's earlier condition that Mahendru wouldn't seek further relief. The judge had, however, found no evidence that the surgery delay was intentional or caused by any fault of the accused or his wife.

While granting interim bail, the judge had observed that during Mahendru's previous interim bail, there was no attempt to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence and Mahendru does not pose a flight risk.

According to the prosecution, Mahendru was a significant beneficiary of excise policy violations, operating an alcoholic beverage manufacturing unit and holding wholesale and retail licences in his and his family’s names. Earlier, the Delhi High Court had denied regular bail to Mahendru.

