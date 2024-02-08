Excise policy case: Delhi court extends Sameer Mahendru's interim bail in money laundering case

New Delhi, Feb 8 A Delhi court has extended, till February 13, the interim bail of liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in the excise policy case.

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal granted the extension due to the hospitalisation of Mahendru's wife, who is experiencing post-surgical complications.

Upon receiving Mahendru's application, the interim bail, initially set to expire on February 9, was prolonged until February 13, allowing time for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to the application.

The ED had requested for additional time to address the application.

The judge, who initially granted interim bail to Mahendru due to his wife's surgery, extended the relief first on January 22 after considering the ongoing post-operative care required for his wife, and now on Thursday for the next five days.

Noting that Mahendru's wife would continue to be hospitalised for a few more days, the judge had directed him to surrender before the jail superintendent concerned by 5 p.m. on February 9.

The ED had earlier opposed the extension, contending it violated the court's earlier condition that Mahendru wouldn't seek further relief. The judge had, however, found no evidence that the surgery delay was intentional or caused by any fault of the accused or his wife.

While granting interim bail, the judge had observed that during Mahendru's previous interim bail, there was no attempt to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence and Mahendru does not pose a flight risk.

According to the prosecution, Mahendru was a significant beneficiary of excise policy violations, operating an alcoholic beverage manufacturing unit and holding wholesale and retail licences in his and his family’s names. Earlier, the Delhi High Court had denied regular bail to Mahendru.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor