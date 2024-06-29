Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court Reserves Order on CBI Plea Seeking Judicial Custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal

A court reserved its order on Saturday regarding the CBI's request for a 14-day judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case related to an excise policy. Kejriwal appeared in court following the conclusion of his three-day custodial questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Special Judge Sunena Sharma reserved her order on the plea seeking jail for the AAP chief. The CBI arrested the Delhi Chief Minister in relation to discrepancies found in his government's excise policy.

Subsequently, on March 21, he was also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case associated with the policy, which has since been revoked. He was granted bail by a trial court, although this decision was later stayed by the Delhi High Court.