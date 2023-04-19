Excise policy case: Delhi court sends liquor trader to 3-day CBI custody

New Delhi, April 19 A Delhi court on Wednesday sent liquor businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall to three-day CBI custody for interrogation in connection with the excise policy case.

Special CBI judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court sent Dhall to CBI custody till April 21 on an application filed by the agency so that it could unearth the larger conspiracy behind the case.

Last week, the court had allowed the probe agency to quiz Dhall. He was arrested by the CBI on Tuesday from the Tihar Jail, where he was in lodged in the money-laundering case.

The CBI had earlier claimed before the court that some new information have come out.

"Some fresh evidences have surfaced which require further examination of Dhall to unearth the conspiracy hatched between the accused in relation to the excise policy case," it had said.

Nagpal had allowed the agency to quiz Dhall inside the jail and record his statement.

The probe agency had examined Dhall in the case earlier also.

Dhall is the executive director of Brindco Sales Private Limited and was arrested on March 1 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He was arrested three days after the CBI had arrested then Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, on February 26.

Dhall was placed under arrest after being questioned at length in connection with the case.

Dhall is accused of playing a main role in drafting the now scrapped 2021-22 excise policy introduced by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi. He has also been named as an accused in CBI's FIR.

