Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court Takes Cognisance of Supplementary Charge Sheet Against Arvind Kejriwal

A court on Tuesday took cognisance of the seventh supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case associated with the alleged excise policy "scam". The federal investigation agency has included Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party in this latest chargesheet.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja acknowledged the chargesheet and has summoned Kejriwal for July 12. The anti-money laundering agency had arrested the 55-year-old Kejriwal, who serves as both Delhi Chief Minister and national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, from his official residence on March 21.

It has alleged that Kejriwal was the "kingpin and key conspirator" of the excise "scam" and was "vicariously responsible" for it.

