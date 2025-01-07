Excise policy case: Delhi HC permits Sameer Mahendru to travel to Dubai

New Delhi, Jan 7 The Delhi High Court on Tuesday permitted liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru, accused in the money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, to travel abroad to meet his ailing father-in-law.

A bench of Justice Vikas Mahajan ordered the trial court to release Sameer Mahendru’s passport to facilitate his Dubai visit commencing from January 9 to January 16, 2025, apart from directing suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him for the duration of his travel.

Sameer Mahendru’s counsel argued that he has been regularly appearing before the court below and other co-accused were also permitted to travel abroad.

On the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the application, saying that it contained unverified averments as Sameer Mahendru failed to place on record any specific document to substantiate the medical condition of his father-in-law.

After hearing the arguments, the Justice Mahajan-led Bench allowed Sameer Mahendru’s plea and asked the concerned IO to inform the appropriate authorities regarding the permission granted to the petitioner to travel abroad.

On September 9, the Delhi High Court had granted bail to Sameer Mahendru considering the long period of incarceration and delay in trial. Sameer Mahendru could not leave India without the court's permission, as per the bail order.

According to the prosecution, Sameer Mahendru was a significant beneficiary of excise policy violations, operating an alcoholic beverage manufacturing unit and holding wholesale and retail licences in his and his family’s names.

He was accused of being a key player in the formulation of the excise policy and one of the main conspirators.

The ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are jointly investigating the case, which has implicated several key figures, including former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In its probe, the ED found that the proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 45 crore, which was part of the 'bribes' received from the 'South Group', were used by the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) for campaigning in the 2021-22 Assembly elections in Goa.

