Excise policy case: Delhi HC reserves order on Amit Arora’s interim bail plea sought for daughter's ill-health

New Delhi, Nov 7 Director of liquor firm Buddy Retail Private Limited Amita Arora, an accused in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, urged the Delhi High Court on Tuesday for interim bail. He cited his daughter's deteriorating health condition, stating that she requires regular monitoring by family members, especially her parents.

It is to be noted that the court had, in September, granted Arora permission to be admitted to the hospital for post-operative care as he underwent Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma had noted that the jail might not have the necessary infrastructure to provide the care needed for Arora's medical condition.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa for Arora had argued that he had been discharged from the Fortis Memorial Research Institute on August 31 following his surgery, and that he be granted interim bail for a period of three months, considering his various medical conditions.

On Tuesday, after hearing the arguments from Pahwa and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma reserved the order on Arora’s interim bail plea.

The ED's counsel opposed the plea, contending that Arora's wife and other family members are available to care for his daughter, making his release unnecessary.

Pahwa argued that Arora is currently admitted to the hospital, and granting him interim bail for some time would not only benefit him but also his family, particularly his ailing daughter.

Pahwa told the court that Arora's daughter has made multiple suicide attempts and has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. Her upcoming exams are a source of stress, and she is not in a position to prepare for them, the court was told.

The plea for interim bail was made on humanitarian grounds, according to Pahwa.

The excise policy cases are being investigated by both the Central Bureau of Information and the ED, wherein even the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is an accused.

