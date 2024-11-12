Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC Seeks ED's Response on Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Challenging Summons

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a petition filed by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, challenging the summons issued against him in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri declined to stay the trial in the criminal case, noting that the trial court’s order, which Kejriwal is contesting, was issued two months ago and is not a new directive.

The High Court issued a notice to the ED regarding a petition challenging the summons issued to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, based on a complaint filed by the agency in the case.

Kejrwal's counsel questioned the maintainability of the complaint on the grounds that while summons was issued by one officer, the complaint was filed by another officer. The former Delhi Chief Minister has contested a sessions court's September 17 order, which had dismissed his plea against the summons. The ED's counsel has raised a preliminary objection regarding the petition's maintainability.

He had contested the summons issued by the magistrate’s court, which were based on two complaints filed by the ED, citing his alleged avoidance of previously issued summons.

