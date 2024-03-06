Excise Policy Case: ED Files Fresh Complaint Against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for Skipping Summonses

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has lodged another complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for alleged non-compliance with summons related to the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case. This marks the second complaint filed against Kejriwal under various sections of the Criminal Procedure Code and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

During the hearing, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra noted the submissions made by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the ED, and scheduled the matter for further consideration on Thursday. Kejriwal had previously appeared virtually before the court in response to a summons issued by the ED. He expressed his desire to attend court proceedings physically but cited prior commitments related to a confidence motion and budget sessions as reasons for his inability to do so. Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta, appearing for Kejriwal, moved an exemption plea on his behalf and assured the court of his physical presence on the next date.

The court granted an exemption for Kejriwal's appearance on the scheduled day and set March 16, 2024, for his physical attendance. In an earlier instance, the Rouse Avenue Court had taken cognizance of the ED's complaint against Kejriwal, leading to the issuance of summonses in the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case.

Kejriwal's decision to appear virtually before the ED on any date after March 12 has drawn attention. Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized the legality of the ED's summons but noted Kejriwal's willingness to cooperate to avoid potential illegal arrest. Bharadwaj highlighted concerns about the ED's intentions and reiterated Kejriwal's commitment to finding a middle ground to address the accusations against him.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal responded to the Directorate of Enforcement, branding the ED's summonses as "illegal." However, he agreed to participate in virtual questioning by the agency after March 12. The ED seeks to record Kejriwal's statement regarding the formulation of the liquor policy, pre-policy meetings, and allegations of bribery.

In its sixth charge sheet filed on December 2, 2023, the ED implicated AAP leader Sanjay Singh and his aide Sarvesh Mishra in the case. The agency alleges that the AAP utilized kickbacks amounting to Rs 45 crore, generated through the liquor policy, for its campaign during the Goa assembly elections in 2022. The policy aimed to revitalize Delhi's liquor industry by introducing discounts and offers, replacing the sales-volume-based regime with a license fee system.

The decision to investigate alleged irregularities in the policy came after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena ordered a probe, leading to its eventual cancellation. The AAP has accused Saxena's predecessor, Anil Baijal, of sabotaging the policy by making last-minute changes that resulted in lower-than-expected revenues.

The case has seen significant developments, with senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh already under judicial custody. Sisodia, the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26, following multiple rounds of questioning. Similarly, the ED arrested Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, on October 5.

