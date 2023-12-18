Excise policy case: ED issues second summon to Kejriwal for Dec 21

New Delhi, Dec 18 Spelling more troubles for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of his planned 10-day Vipassana session (December 19 to 30), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday asked him to appear before the agency on December 21 in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

An ED source said the agency has asked the Delhi Chief Minister to appear before it on December 21.

The fresh summon came when Kejriwal is all set to leave for his 10-day annual Vipassana session starting December 19.

According to some sources, Kejriwal is likely to go ahead with the Vipassana session as scheduled.

Kejriwal had earlier skipped the ED summon on November 2 in connection with the case.

Kejriwal had also dubbed his summon as illegal and politically motivated.

He had also said that the notice was sent at the behest of the BJP.

"The notice has been sent to ensure that I am unable to go for election campaigning in four states. The ED should withdraw the notice immediately," the AAP leader had said.

