Excise Policy Case: SC To Deliver Verdict on Arvind Kejriwal’s Plea Challenging Arrest by ED Today

The Supreme Court is set to announce its verdict on Friday regarding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

According to the cause list for July 12 uploaded on the Supreme Court's website, a bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna will deliver the judgement. The bench, which also includes Justice Dipankar Datta, had reserved its verdict on Kejriwal's plea on May 17.

On April 15, the Supreme Court sought a response from the ED regarding Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest in the money laundering case. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief has contested the April 9 order of the Delhi High Court, which had upheld his arrest, in the Supreme Court.

The high court had upheld Kejriwal's arrest in the case, saying there was no illegality about it and that the ED was left with "little option" after he skipped repeated summonses and refused to join the investigation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with the money laundering case. On June 20, a trial court granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

However, the ED had moved the Delhi High Court the next day and contended that the trial court's order granting bail to Kejriwal was "perverse", "one-sided" and "wrong-sided" and that the findings were based on irrelevant facts.