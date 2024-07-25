Excise Policy Scam: Delhi Court Extends Arvind Kejriwal’s Judicial Custody in CBI Case Till August 8

A Delhi court has extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody until August 8 in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case related to the alleged excise policy scam. Kejriwal appeared before the court via video conferencing from Tihar Jail.

A Delhi court has also extended the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia and BRS leader K Kavitha in the CBI's excise scam case.

The case involves allegations of corruption and money laundering connected to the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's now-abandoned excise policy for 2021-22. It is claimed that the policy, which aimed to grant licenses to liquor traders, facilitated cartelization and preferential treatment for certain dealers who allegedly paid bribes. The AAP has consistently denied these charges.