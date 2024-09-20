Excited to be among the first, say Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila startup scheme beneficiaries

New Delhi, Sep 20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's launching of two schemes in Maharashtra -- Acharya Chanakya Kaushalya Vikas Scheme and Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar Women Start-Up Scheme -- have evoked an enthusiastic response among the people.

Many participants at the event in Maharashtra's Wardha where the schemes were launched shared their excitement over the launch of the scheme and also their being chosen as the first beneficiaries.

Sujata, an IT professional from Pune, while expressing her enthusiasm, stated, “I am very happy to be one of the first beneficiaries of the Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Startup Scheme, which supports women entrepreneurs.”

Payal Pawar, an occupational therapist, highlighted the significance of the initiative, saying, “It’s wonderful to have a platform dedicated to female founders like me, which encourages our ventures.”

Kritika Mehta, who founded Dadobaa Wood/Cold Pressed Oils, a company specialising in cold-pressed oils, shared her journey, stating, “After my father’s heart attack, I learned about the dangers of refined oils and decided to create a healthier alternative.”

Rashmi Shinde, from Sevencraft Arts & Creative Private Limited, emphasised her company's commitment to women's skill development and employment generation, saying, “We focus on empowering women while working on tribal arts and innovative projects.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday participated in the National ‘PM Vishwakarma’ Programme, marking one year its progress. He also released certificates and loans to PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries.

Under the Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Start-up Scheme, women-led startups in Maharashtra will be helped in the initial stage. Financial assistance of up to Rs 25 lakh will be given under this scheme. 25 per cent of the total provisions under this scheme will be reserved for women from backward classes and economically weaker sections.

The Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Scheme aims to provide free skill development training to approximately 1,50,000 youth in Maharashtra each year. Targeting individuals aged 15 to 45, the initiative seeks to empower young people with the skills necessary to pursue various employment opportunities.

