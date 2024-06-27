Excluding names of Deve Gowda & Kumaraswamy from invite list a mistake, says K’taka DyCM

Bengaluru, June 27 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said that the exclusion of the names of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and his son, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, from the invite for the birth anniversary celebrations of Bengaluru founder Kempe Gowda was a mistake and blamed officials for it.

“It will be rectified from next year,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after garlanding the statue of Kempe Gowda at the Vidhana Soudha on his 515th birth anniversary, Shivakumar said, "There was no intention to disrespect anyone, and the officers should ensure that prominent community leaders are included in the invitation."

“The officers follow protocol. We were occupied, and as per the protocol, the names were dropped. Union Minister Kumaraswamy represents the Mandya Lok Sabha seat, and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda hails from Hassan. There is no standing rule that their names should not be included in the invitation. They should have been added, and we will rectify it next time,” he said.

The move by the Congress government in Karnataka to not invite former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has stirred controversy.

Reacting to the development in Delhi, Kumaraswamy stated on Wednesday, “Kempe Gowda does not belong to anyone. He belongs to the state. I got to know that our names were dropped from the invitation. I won’t give much importance to it. I will not make an issue of this.”

BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra said, "One cannot become a community leader through cunningness and conspiracy. The people of the community will not agree to this. The State Vokkaliga Association has slammed the state government over this and stated that it had insulted the prominent leaders of the community."

Assuring that all leaders will be invited, Shivakumar said, “I am also planning to invite other community leaders. Kempe Gowda is not owned by the Vokkaligas. People from other communities should also be invited. Kempe Gowda built Bengaluru city for the welfare of all people. There might be some mistakes, and they will be addressed next time."

"To propagate his ideas and create awareness among people, the government is releasing funds to organise debates and interaction programmes on Kempe Gowda in all schools run by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Bengaluru and at taluk centres. Kempe Gowda is not confined to one community or religion. He belongs to all. This decision aims to create awareness about Kempe Gowda’s efforts to build the city," Shivakumar stated.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kumaraswamy and Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna garlanded the portrait of Kempe Gowda at the Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi.

