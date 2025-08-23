Exclusive business chamber ‘The Imperial’ launched at Belvedere Golf and Country Club in Adani Shantigram

Ahmedabad, Aug 23 Gujarat has a new address for enterprise and culture with the launch of ‘The Imperial’ – Opulent Business Chamber at the Belvedere Golf and Country Club in Adani Shantigram, said Adani Realty, the real estate arm of the diversified Adani Group, on Saturday.

Conceived as an invitation-only chamber for eminent business personalities of repute, The Imperial offers a 10-year membership that blends business exclusivity with curated indulgence — from private lounges and cutting-edge conferencing to luxury stay privileges, spa benefits and access to cultural salons and global forums.

Designed as a first-of-its-kind institution, The Imperial combines heritage-inspired architecture with contemporary business engagement spaces, said the company.

“Beyond being a venue, it is envisioned as a hub where leaders and innovators meet, collaborate and exchange ideas through curated forums, masterclasses and cultural evenings,” it added.

The inauguration brought together leading industrialists, cultural patrons and creative minds for an elegant reception featuring live performances and fine dining.

At its core, The Imperial represents understated luxury with transformative purpose — a living archive of Gujarat’s legacy of trade and intellect, while creating a future-ready space for collaboration, dialogue, and leadership.

Adani Realty has developed close to 31 million square feet, and approximately 108 million sq ft of real estate space is under development, including residential, commercial, and social club projects across Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Gurugram.

