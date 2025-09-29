Exhibition on PM Modi at Delhi Assembly inspires school kids

New Delhi, Sep 29 School students from across the capital visited the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday to see a special exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s contributions and life, an official said.

Titled ‘Service is the Resolve, India First the Inspiration – 75 Years, An Experience and An Exhibition’, the exhibition was dedicated to showcasing the life, journey, and contributions of PM Modi.

The exhibition offered young minds a meaningful opportunity to engage with India’s recent history and leadership, the official said.

Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht guided the students through the exhibition and acquainted them with the historic Assembly building.

Students from Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Veer Savarkar Complex School, Karawal Nagar, GSKV PSP-10 Industrial Area, Kirari (Delhi–86) and other Public Schools participated in the guided tours.

They explored the exhibits with great interest, gaining valuable insights into the ideals of service, dedication, and nation-first spirit embodied in the Prime Minister’s vision, said the official in a statement.

The visit also included a special screening of the short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hai’, which depicts the childhood and formative years of PM Modi.

The experience left the students inspired, offering lessons of simplicity, perseverance, and commitment to public service. The Assembly Secretariat emphasised that such initiatives help instil patriotic values and civic awareness among the younger generation.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat said that such educational visits not only acquaint students with the nation’s democratic institutions but also inspire them to imbibe the values of leadership, service, and dedication towards the country.

The Delhi Assembly reaffirmed its commitment to continue organising similar initiatives that foster awareness, patriotism, and active citizenship among the youth of Delhi.

On September 26, the Delhi Legislative Assembly organised a floral tribute ceremony on the solemn occasion of the 152nd Birth Anniversary of Vithalbhai Jhaverbhai Patel, the first elected Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly, and the 118th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

