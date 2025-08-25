Exhibition on Vithalbhai Patel at Delhi Assembly to open for public from Aug 26-31

New Delhi, Aug 25 The “Veer Vithalbhai Patel Gaurav Gatha” exhibition at the Delhi Legislative Assembly will remain open to citizens, school, and college students from August 26 to 31, an official said on Monday.

The exhibition has been organised to commemorate the centenary year of Vithalbhai Patel’s historic election as the first Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly in 1925.

The official said visitors to the exhibition will be required to carry a valid ID proof for entry.

This exhibition pays tribute to the contributions of Vithalbhai Patel to India’s parliamentary traditions, his role in the freedom struggle, and his enduring legacy in shaping democratic institutions.

It features rare archival documents, historic photographs, and valuable artifacts that bring alive the spirit of India’s democratic journey. The highlights of the exhibition include Archival Records: Patel’s election documents, personal letters, and speeches; Rare Footage: A 10-minute documentary on Mahatma Gandhi’s 1930 public meeting; Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s Legacy: Original documents, including his death warrant and certificate and Legislative Debates: Displays on debates related to the Simon Commission, women’s suffrage, and labour reforms.

The exhibition seeks to inspire citizens and students alike by showcasing how Vithalbhai Patel’s leadership strengthened the foundations of India’s democracy and continues to serve as a guiding light for the nation’s legislatures.

Earlier in the day, a documentary film, featuring narration by National Award-winning actor Anupam Kher, depicting the life of Vithalbhai Patel and chronicling the historic journey of the Delhi Legislative Assembly as a cradle of India’s parliamentary democracy was unveiled in the Assembly.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the principle of nation first, adding that the foremost duty of every elected representative must be public welfare and national interest.

Addressing the valedictory session of the All India Speakers’ Conference in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister stated that the foundation of India’s democracy lies in sacrifice and struggle, and that the foremost duty of every people’s representative must be to the nation.

She emphasised that while diversity of opinion is the lifeblood of democracy, in matters of public welfare and national interest all political parties must stand united.

She extended a warm welcome to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and observed that the conference provided Speakers and Deputy Speakers from across the country an opportunity to reaffirm their duty and commitment, and described the participation of women Speakers and Deputy Speakers as particularly inspiring.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor