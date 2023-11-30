Exit Poll: Winds of change are blowing

New Delhi, Nov 30 An exclusive Exit Poll conducted by CVoter for ABP News projects that the Congress is set to come back in Madhya Pradesh besides holding the clear edge in Chhattisgarh and Telangana, while the BJP is set to regain Rajasthan.

The ABP-CVoter Exit Poll reveals that the Congress looks set to defeat the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress had won by a narrow margin in 2018, but lost power in 2020 when a group of rebels led by Jyotiraditya Scindia defected to the BJP.

In this round of elections, ABP-CVoter projections make it clear the Congress will almost certainly get a majority in the house of 230 seats.

According to the Exit Poll projections, the Congress is winning between 113 and 137 seats, with 116 being the simple majority mark.

The Exit Poll shows that the Congress is tantalisingly close to retaining Chhattisgarh in the latest round of Assembly elections.

This is in contrast to the previous elections in 2018, when the Congress had ended the 15-year reign of the BJP by sweeping the state, winning 68 out of 90 seats.

According to the latest ABP CVoter Exit Poll conducted with a sample size of 19.171, the Congress is projected to win between 41 and 53 seats. The party is projected to get 43.4 per cent votes, marginally higher than in 2018.

As per the Exit Poll, Congress is very close to winning the Aassembly elections in Telangana.

If the poll projections hold good, it will be a spectacular comeback for the Congress, which had been humbled by regional party BRS in the 2018 elections when it won just 15 out of the 119 seats, while the BRS had romped home with 88 seats.

The Congress is projected to win between 49 and 65 seats this time, while the BRS is projected to win between 38 and 54 seats. The BJP comes a distant third, projected to win between 5 and 13 seats.

The Exit Poll also finds that the BJP looks set to recapture Rajasthan, a state it had lost in 2018.

According Exit Poll figures, the Congress is projected to get 41.1 per cent votes, up from 39.3 per cent in 2018.

However, the BJP's vote share is projected to go up even more, to 44.7 per cent compared to 38.8 per cent in 2018. This gap in vote share seems enough to push the BJP towards the majority mark of 101 in the state Assembly.

As per the Exit Poll, the BJP is projected to win between 94 and 104 seats, while the Congress is projected to win between 71 and 91 seats.

