Exit Polls predict clean sweep for BJP in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, June 1 Most Exit Polls result on Saturday predicted a clean sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat.

The BJP is expected to win in all key constituencies in Gujarat, according to the Exit Polls finding which also predicted victories for party heavyweights -- Union Ministers Amit Shah in Gandhinagar, Mansukh Mandaviya in Porbandar, and Parshottam Rupala in Rajkot.

However, some political strategists from Gujarat believe that the BJP is expected to face tough competition in two seats -- Sabarkantha and Bharuch.

The AAP and Congress' INDIA bloc, are contesting together in Bharuch and Bhavnagar.

Following are some Exit Polls prediction for Gujarat:

Jan Ki Baat: BJP 26, Congress 0

Axis My India: BJP 25, Congress 1

News 18: BJP 26, Congress 0

India TV-CNX: BJP 26, Congress 0

TV9-Polstrat: BJP 26, Congress 0

Republic-Matrize: BJP 26, Congress 0

ABP: BJP 25, Congress 1

Times Now: BJP 26, Congress 0

